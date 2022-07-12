Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 13th. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:PPYAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Get Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $7,405,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $5,005,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,434,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.