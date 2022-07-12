Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

