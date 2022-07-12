Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,293 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

