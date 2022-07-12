Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 926 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,968,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

