Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

