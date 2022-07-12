Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 52,942 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.