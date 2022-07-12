Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

PayPal stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

