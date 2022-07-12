Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.12 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.7% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,661,000 after buying an additional 836,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

