Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 131,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $31,886,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

