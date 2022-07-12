Paramount Resources Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

TSE:POU traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$26.68. 70,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,807. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,096. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,436 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.05.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.