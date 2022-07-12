Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

TSE:POU traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.39. 56,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,616. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$11.97 and a one year high of C$40.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.87.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POU shares. Cormark increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.05.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,165. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,096. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,436.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

