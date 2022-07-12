Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PBHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.15.

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $40,619.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,272 shares in the company, valued at $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

