Paybswap (PAYB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Paybswap has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $62,977.41 and approximately $16.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paybswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00112294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.