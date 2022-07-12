PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.14.

PayPal stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

