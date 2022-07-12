Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4,460.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after buying an additional 82,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

