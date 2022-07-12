Pendle (PENDLE) Market Cap Hits $6.69 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Pendle has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $361,133.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00111331 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

