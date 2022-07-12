Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 4.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,231. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $93.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.