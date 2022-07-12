Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.41. 5,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.