Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $14.79 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,715,000 after purchasing an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 289,665 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,821,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 87,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. 3,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $256,380 over the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

