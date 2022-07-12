Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Palomar worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Palomar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Palomar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palomar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

