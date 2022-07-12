Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 6,786 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

BKI stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

