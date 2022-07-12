Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,087 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,973,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jamf by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 92,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jamf alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

BATS:JAMF opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.