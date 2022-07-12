Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $76,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $490.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

