Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $32.79 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,323 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Exact Sciences worth $32,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

