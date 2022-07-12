Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,005 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of BOX worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BOX by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

