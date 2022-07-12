Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 125,819 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,819 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

