Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 134,061 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,061 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $50,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

