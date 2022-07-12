Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 27,786 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,786 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CNX Resources worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 136,805 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 92,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,890 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

