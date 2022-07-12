Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 40,524 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $42,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VEEV opened at $205.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

