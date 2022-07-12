Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 40,707 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,707 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of PagerDuty worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,578 shares of company stock worth $3,258,813 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE PD opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
