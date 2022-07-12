PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PetroChina by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 13,625.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,745 shares during the period.

PTR stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

