Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Trading Down 7.4%

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

About Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

