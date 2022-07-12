Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

