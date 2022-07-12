Philip (Phil) Jordan Purchases 27,272 Shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Stock

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 27,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($35,679.35).

Shares of LON:DGI9 opened at GBX 110.15 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.60. The firm has a market cap of £892.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,100.00. Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 103.80 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

