Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $5.00 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

