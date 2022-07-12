PhoenixDAO Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $504,523.35 and $83,015.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

