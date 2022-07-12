Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $175,553.43 and $3,118.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

