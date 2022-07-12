Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 132,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$480.78 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,052 shares in the company, valued at C$2,836,185.04. Also, insider Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$30,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,037,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,197,529.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,900 shares of company stock worth $305,357 and have sold 533,000 shares worth $1,015,890.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

