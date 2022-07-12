Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PME opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 million, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of -0.95.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

