Piper Sandler Cuts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $231.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $253.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $231.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $228.83 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

