Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 4,037 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

ZTS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

