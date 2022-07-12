Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 3,363 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average of $228.22. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total value of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,660 shares of company stock worth $6,411,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.