Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. The firm has a market cap of $188.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $248.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

