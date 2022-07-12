Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

