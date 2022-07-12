Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 131,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $155.75. 53,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,213. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

