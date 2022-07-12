Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.66. 9,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,072. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

