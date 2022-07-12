Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 6,376 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 239,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,187,920. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.