Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 373 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 728.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Square from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.64.

SQ stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 221,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,447,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,601 shares of company stock worth $16,801,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

