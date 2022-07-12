Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

QCOM traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $134.59. 149,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

