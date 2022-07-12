Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $5,391,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $230.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average is $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

